Two 17-year-old boys charged with second-degree murder in Scarborough Town Centre shooting

Toronto Police work the scene of a fatal shooting near the food court area of Scarborough Town Centre mall in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Two teens are facing second-degree murder charges after a man was found dead at Scarborough Town Centre last week.

Toronto police announced the charges against the two 17-year-old male suspects, who cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, in a news release on Friday.

The victim, 19-year-old Daniel Amalathas, was found in a washroom at the Scarborough shopping mall on the afternoon of Aug. 21 and pronounced deceased. He is the city’s 27th homicide victim of the year.

Police initially described Amalathas’ death as “suspicious” before the homicide squad was called in to investigate.

Shoppers at the mall discovered Amalathas in a family washroom near the lower-level food court and notified mall security. Speaking to reporters at the scene later that day, police said a firearm was located near his body.

“There was no sound of gunshots or active shooting. This happened in a very confined space that no one knew,” Acting Insp. Baheer Sarvanandan said at the time, noting that it appears a single shot was fired.

The mall was not evacuated after police officers reviewed surveillance video and determined the building was safe.

Police have not said what may have motivated the shooting. The accused are set to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Friday.

With files from Bryann Aguilar