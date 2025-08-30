19-year-old charged after fatal Highway 401 crash in Etobicoke

OPP investigating a serious collision that resulted in 4 people rushed to hospital on Saturday August 30, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Ontario Provincial Police say they’ve charged a 19-year-old from Vaughan after a fatal crash on Highway 401 early Saturday morning.

In a news release, police say the collision happened at around 1:15 a.m. near Dixon Road in Etobicoke when a passenger vehicle struck a Ministry of Transportation truck in the eastbound lanes.

Officials say one person who was ejected from the passenger vehicle was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead. Two other occupants of the passenger vehicle and one person from the MTO truck were also hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver, who police only identified as a “19-year-old from Vaughan,” has been charged with dangerous operation causing death and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Investigators believe other vehicles may have been racing in the area before the crash.

Anyone with dashcam footage or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the OPP.