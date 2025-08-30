2 men arrested after security camera captures shots being fired at Brampton homes

Peel police say Gurpreet Singh (top) and Husandeep Singh were the two men captured on security camera (left) firing shots at two homes in Brampton in July 2025. (Peel police handout)

Two men have been arrested after two Brampton homes were struck by gunfire last month, which was captured on surveillance camera.

Peel police posted the footage on Saturday, showing one masked man firing a gun four times at a home on Rolling Acres Drive while another appears to be filming him.

Police said no one was injured in the incidents. Meanwhile, the suspects then fled in a black Chrysler 300 sedan.

Days later, that vehicle, along with one of the suspects, was located in Winnipeg by the Winnipeg Police Service Major Crime Unit.

Peel police said their investigators travelled to Winnipeg and arrested the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Gurpreet Singh. He was returned to Ontario on Tuesday and charged with two counts of discharging a firearm with intent and one count of extortion.

The other suspect, 20-year-old Husandeep Singh, was arrested during a traffic stop in Mississauga on July 27. He has been charged with one count each of discharging a firearm with intent and extortion.

Police said they believe there may be additional suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).