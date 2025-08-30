Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at North York jewelry store

Police are on the scene of a jewelry store robbery near Keele and Wilson on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Chopper 24)

Toronto police are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in North York Friday afternoon.

Police say a call came in shortly after 2 p.m. for a robbery at the store located near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue.

An unknown number of suspects entered the store, smashed display cases and took a quantity of merchandise.

No injuries were reported at the store.

Police say the suspects, who were wearing all dark clothing, fled in a dark-coloured vehicle.

Shortly after, they struck another vehicle as they were driving away, police say.

No one in the other vehicle was injured.

Police have not released suspect descriptions and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3100.