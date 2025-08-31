2 seriously injured in Scarborough shooting, paramedics say

Two people are seriously injured following a shooting in Scarborough on Sunday, paramedics say.
Toronto police say they were called to the area of Tansley Avenue and Danforth Road just before 5:15 p.m. for reports of a person with a gun.
Paramedics tell CP24 they brought two people to the trauma centre, one with possibly life-threatening injuries.
The details surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time.
Police say they are searching for a male suspect, about five-foot-10, who was last seen wearing all black clothing. They add that he fled the scene in a vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
SHOOTING:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 31, 2025
Tansley Ave & Danforth Rd @TPS43DIV
5:12 pm
-police responded to calls for a person with a gun
-officers located two victims who had been shot
-updates to follow
ROAD CLOSURES:
-Tansley Ave closed from Danforth Rd
-Seminole Ave closed west of Danforth Rd#GO1830427
^sm
This is a developing story. More details to come...