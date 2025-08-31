2 seriously injured in Scarborough shooting, paramedics say

Two people are seriously injured following a shooting on Aug. 31. Police say they are searching for a male suspect who fled the scene in a vehicle. (CP24)

Two people are seriously injured following a shooting in Scarborough on Sunday, paramedics say.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Tansley Avenue and Danforth Road just before 5:15 p.m. for reports of a person with a gun.

Paramedics tell CP24 they brought two people to the trauma centre, one with possibly life-threatening injuries.

The details surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time.

Police say they are searching for a male suspect, about five-foot-10, who was last seen wearing all black clothing. They add that he fled the scene in a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

SHOOTING:

Tansley Ave & Danforth Rd @TPS43DIV

5:12 pm

-police responded to calls for a person with a gun

-officers located two victims who had been shot

-updates to follow

ROAD CLOSURES:

-Tansley Ave closed from Danforth Rd

-Seminole Ave closed west of Danforth Rd#GO1830427

^sm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 31, 2025

This is a developing story. More details to come...