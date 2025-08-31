3 facing gun-related charges after 2 separate traffic stops in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police logo is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Police say they have charged three people in two separate traffic stops in Mississauga on Saturday after they were found allegedly carrying illegal guns in their vehicles.

Peel Regional Police say they were conducting proactive patrols near Matheson Boulevard and Sismet Road when they stopped the first vehicle.

Upon their investigation, officers say they found a loaded Glock 17 with an extended magazine and an undisclosed amount of drugs in the car.

“The driver was not lawfully permitted to own or possess firearms and was prohibited from driving,” officials said in Sunday’s release.

Police arrested 22-year-old Luqman Khandid, of Mississauga, who is facing various charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. The charges have not been tested in court.

Shortly after, police say they conducted another traffic stop near Matheson Boulevard East and Satellite Drive for a drug-related investigation.

Police allege they found a loaded compact Glock 27 on one of the occupants in this vehicle.

Officers arrested two 20-year-olds from Toronto, Liban Abdillahi and AbdullahiAli, who are facing various gun-related charges. The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Specialized Enforcement Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3504, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.