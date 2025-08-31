Busy intersection in east-end Toronto reopens after large sinkhole, officials say

Residents express anger and frustration over a sinkhole that's swallowed up a major portion of an East End intersection. CTV's Beth Macdonell reports.

A busy intersection in Toronto’s east end has reopened days after a large sinkhole collapsed part of the road, according to city officials.

A watermain break late Wednesday night caused the intersection of Coxwell and Cosburn avenues to cave in, a city spokesperson previously confirmed.

Aerial footage taken Thursday morning showed a significant portion of the intersection had caved in and was filled with water.

“The incident led to street flooding, pavement damage and a sinkhole at the intersection. Four basement floods have been reported to the City so far,” the city spokesperson said.

The city had anticipated the intersection to reopen on Monday but confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Sunday afternoon that the roadway “is now open.”

The watermain break flooded at least eight homes in the area, though one resident said this situation could have been stopped.

“This was preventable, because from 10 o’clock, when I called, the water was only shut off maybe around 3:30 in the morning. Which means, for about five hours, all the water was reverberating from underneath and had to go somewhere,” Evelyn Ruiz, a local resident, told CP24 on Thursday.

Ruiz went on to say there was a flood near Coxwell and Cosburn avenues about two months ago, and said she was told by a city employee that it was highly likely another incident like this could happen.

The city has not yet responded to Ruiz’s claims.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Phil Tsekouras