Driver flees scene after two-vehicle crash in North York, police say

Toronto police say one driver fled on foot following a two-vehicle collision in North York Saturday afternoon.
According to police, the incident happened at Weston Road and Lanyard Road at around 1:04 p.m. Officials say injuries are believed to be minor.
The driver, who police say “fled the scene on foot” is described as a man between 20 to 25 years old.
He was last seen wearing dark jeans, a black hoodie, and a white T-shirt that “may have had blood on it,” officers noted.
As a result, southbound Weston Road remains closed at Lanyard Road. Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.
