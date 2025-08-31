Highway 403 eastbound closed in Hamilton after collision

Ontario Provincial Police say all eastbound lanes of Highway 403 are closed at Aberdeen Avenue in Hamilton following a collision Sunday morning.

Police say the crash was reported earlier in the day, and two people have since been taken to hospital with what appear to be minor injuries.

The closure is expected to last “several hours” for investigation and cleanup.

Officials are asking drivers to use alternate routes and expect delays in the area.

This is a developing news story, more details to come...