2 men critically injured in ‘targeted’ Scarborough shooting: police

Two people are seriously injured following a shooting on Aug. 31. Police say they are searching for a male suspect who fled the scene in a vehicle. (CP24)

Two men are in life-threatening condition following what appears to be a ‘targeted’ shooting in Scarborough on Sunday, police say.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Tansley Avenue and Paloma Place, near Danforth Road, just before 5:15 p.m. for reports of a person with a gun.

Paramedics tell CP24 they brought two people to the trauma centre. In an update on Sunday night, TPS Duty Insp. Jeff Allington said the two victims are in their 20s and remain in hospital in critical condition.

“As far as I know, both of the victims are conscious so we are working with them to get information,” Allington told reporters in a news conference.

Police say they are searching for a male suspect, about five-foot-10, who was last seen wearing all black clothing. They add that he fled the scene in a light-coloured vehicle.

Officers are in the area canvassing the neighbourhood for more information, Allington said, adding increased police presence for the next few days is possible.

“I understand how concerning this is to the people of Toronto, particularly the people that live in that neighbourhood,” Allington said. “I want to assure the people of Toronto that we are dedicating as many resources as we can to solve this crime.”

While the investigation is still in its early stages, Allington said it appears this was likely a targeted shooting, noting there is no risk to public safety.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or who may have video to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.