Air Canada flight to Toronto forced to return to Denver following ‘possible electrical fire’

An Air Canada Airbus A220-300 heading to Montreal is loaded in St. John's, N.L. on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Passengers heading to Toronto on an Air Canada flight from Denver were forced to turn back this weekend after a possible electrical fire.

In a statement, Air Canada said that on Aug. 31, Flight 1038 “returned to Denver shortly after takeoff due to a reported acrid smell in a galley area.”

The airline said the aircraft, an Airbus A220, landed safely, “and the 117 passengers and 5 crew evacuated the aircraft using emergency slides as a precaution.”

One person suffered minor injuries during the evacuation, Air Canada said.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it is investigating.

“Air Canada Flight 1038 returned to and landed safely at Denver International Airport around 8:15 a.m. local time on Sunday, Aug. 31, after the crew reported a possible electrical fire,” the FAA said in a statement.

Passengers were returned to the terminal, and Air Canada said it is working to make alternative travel arrangements as soon as possible.