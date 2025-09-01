Dog recovered after running loose on the Gardiner Expressway

A white dog is seen running loose on the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto. (Supplied/Lidia Haderaj)

Traffic temporarily came to a standstill in the eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway Monday afternoon due to a dog running loose in live lanes.

Toronto police say they were alerted to the situation just before 3 p.m.

When officers arrived about an hour later, the dog’s owners had successfully recovered the dog.

Viewer video shared with CP24 showed cars stopped along the Gardiner while several people chased a white dog that was running back and forth across the lanes.

It’s not immediately clear how the dog got onto the highway.