Suspect wanted after victim allegedly assaulted, had e-bike stolen: Toronto police

Toronto police are looking to identify a suspect who alleged assaulted a person and stole their e-bike in the Riverdale area on Aug. 27, 2025.

Police are looking to identify a suspect who alleged assaulted a person and stole their e-bike in the Riverdale area last week.

Toronto police say just before 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 27, the victim was riding an e-bike in the area of Danforth and Pape avenues.

A newer model white Acura sedan was driving in the area when police say it stopped “directly behind the victim.”

Police say a man then exited the vehicle from the front passenger seat, approached the victim, and demanded the e-bike they were riding.

The suspect then pushed the victim off the e-bike and police say he assaulted the victim several times before riding away on the e-bike.

The victim sustained minor injuries as a result.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, standing between five-foot-seven and five-foot-nine with a thin to medium build.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white writing on the front, black jeans, black and white shoes, and a black balaclava.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.