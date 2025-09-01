Vehicle damaged, driver hurt after bicycle thrown from overpass onto Don Valley Parkway

Toronto police are searching for a man who caused “severe damage” to a vehicle after throwing a bicycle from an overpass above the Don Valley Parkway on Aug. 31, 2025.

Toronto police are searching for a man who caused “severe damage” to a vehicle after throwing a bicycle from an overpass above the Don Valley Parkway over the weekend.

Police say just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 31, a vehicle was driving in the northbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway when a suspect standing on the Leaside Bridge, near Pape and Donlands avenues, threw a bicycle over.

The bicycle struck a vehicle and caused severe damage, according to police, and the driver sustained minor injuries.

A witness who was also on the bridge saw what happened and police say they confronted the suspect.

Police say the suspect assaulted the witness before fleeing the area.

The man is described as a white male in his 20’s with short dark hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.