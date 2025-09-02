2 teens allegedly breach bail conditions after Toronto provincial police seize gun, drugs in traffic stop

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old are facing new firearm-related charges after a loaded gun was found in a vehicle they were travelling in while they were on bail for similar offences, according to provincial police.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they saw a vehicle being driven carelessly on Highway 401 near Jane Street.

Officials say the driver of the car did not pull over for police. They allege the driver swapped sweats with another of the vehicle’s passengers.

OPP say they discovered a loaded gun and an undisclosed quantity of drugs when they searched the vehicle. Provincial police add that they arrested three people: a 17-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman.

Police did not identify the two adults, but said the two male suspects were found to be in breach of their bail conditions as they were out on firearm-related offences.

The charges have not been tested in court.

CTV News Toronto contacted OPP for additional information but did not receive an immediate response.