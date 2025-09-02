CNE to donate 25,000 pounds of extra food from fair to local food bank

The Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) held its media preview day in Toronto on Wednesday and showcased the handful of weird and wacky food, as well as classics like funnel cake, that visitors to the annual event can try.

The Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) has wrapped up for the year and organizers are making sure no food goes to waste.

In a partnership with Second Harvest, a Toronto-based food rescue, the CNE announced it will be donating more than 25,000 pounds of food left over from the fair to communities in need.

“As one of the most sustainable fairs in North America – CNE has diverted over 25 metric tonnes of waste from landfills during this year’s 18-day fair,” the organization said in a statement Tuesday morning.

The surplus food includes produce, canned goods and leftover prepared foods, which the CNE says will be donated and distributed to communities experiencing food insecurity.

It’s the second time the exhibition has partnered with Second Harvest to donate extra food at the fair’s end.

2025 was also the first year the CNE introduced a waste diversion program that mandated “all food vendors to use a third-party certification that ensures all food serving packaging is 100 per cent compostable.”

“Second Harvest does an incredible job,” CNE CEO Mark Holland told CP24 at the CNE Food Building on Tuesday. “We have a lot of folks who are food insecure who need to have access to food, so it’s a logical partnership.”

“We were looking at how we reduce our footprint and waste, and food is such a huge component of who we are, but there’s a bigger story to food than eating it. There’s also access to food, connection to food, reduction of food waste, making sure that everybody in the city has what they need and we want to be part of that solution.”

“The CNE is such an institution and any time that we have a leader in this space step up and lead by example in collaborating with Second Harvest in ensuring this perfectly good surplus food... all this really healthy, incredible food is recovered and redistributed out to community partners in need,” said Second Harvest VP of Food Rescue Operations, Winston Rosser.

Over the past year, the CNE says it conducted a “comprehensive evaluation” of its sustainability initiatives and waste diversion practices in an effort to reduce waste and enhance sustainable practices.

The organization says it has diverted more than 25 metric tonnes of waste from landfills as a result of the new practices.