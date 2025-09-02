Man allegedly hurled death threats in suspected hate-motivated incident at North York business

Police are searching for a man wanted in a suspected hate-motivated incident that occured at a North York business. (Toronto Police Service)

Police are searching for a man who allegedly hurled death threats toward an employee at a North York business last month.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Yonge Street and Drewry Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 14.

Officials say the suspect was asked to leave the establishment after banging on the bathroom door.

As the suspect was walking out, he allegedly made anti-Turkish remarks as well as death threats towards a staffer.

Police say the suspect also directed a death threat at another employee, who confronted him as he was leaving.

Investigators say they are searching for a man with a black beard and black hair with a bald spot. He was last seen wearing a baggy black shirt with white writing on the front, dark grey pants and white shoes, officials say.

Surveillance images of the suspect in the case have been released.

Police are treating the incident as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.