New images released of man who allegedly tossed bike onto the DVP from the Leaside Bridge

New images of a man Toronto police believe is responsible for tossing a bicycle onto the Don Valley Parkway on Aug. 31. (TPS photos)

Police have released new images of a man they believe is responsible for tossing a bicycle onto the Don Valley Parkway late Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened near the Leaside Bridge.

Toronto police say they responded to a call for unknown trouble in that area at about 3:50 p.m.

According to investigators, a vehicle was heading northbound on the DVP when a male suspect, who was standing on the Leaside Bridge, threw a bike from the overpass.

The bicycle, they said, hit the vehicle, causing “severe” damage.

The driver of that vehicle also sustained minor injuries.

Police say a witness who was on the Leaside Bridge at that time, saw what happened and confronted the suspect, who then assaulted them before fleeing the area in an unknown direction.

He is described as a white man in his 20’s with short dark hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.

This mischief endangering life investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.