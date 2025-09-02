Police recover body of Jet Ski operator who fell into water near Scarborough Bluffs

Toronto police are searching for a missing Jet Ski operator who went into the water near Bluffer's Park in Scarborough on Sunday night.

Toronto police say they have now recovered the body of a missing Jet Ski rider who fell into the water near the Scarborough Bluffs last week.

The rider, who was previously identified as a man in his 20s, fell into the water near Bluffer’s Park at around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Police said the man was operating a Jet Ski with a female passenger when a big wave knocked them off the vehicle.

Investigators previously told reporters that the man had given his life jacket to the woman and neither occupant of the Jet Ski could swim.

The woman was rescued by another Jet Ski operator in the area but the man she was riding with did not resurface from the water.

In an email to CP24 on Tuesday, police said they will not be releasing any further information about the incident as it is “not a criminal matter.”