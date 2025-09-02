Police warn of ‘concerning trend’ of distraction thefts in Durham Region

A Durham Regional Police car is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Police are warning of a “concerning trend” of distraction thefts across the Durham Region, with more than 65 reports called into the service since February.

Durham Regional Police say they have seen a number of “jewelry swaps” in the last few months.

In this type of distraction theft, authorities say a group of suspects—typically in a duo or trio—approach victims who are alone or with a child. Police say victims have reported to be walking, gardening or sitting outside their homes when they are approached.

“A suspect distracts the victim by pretending to be lost, distressed, or offering a ‘gift’ of gold jewelry,” officials wrote in a social media post on Tuesday.

During that time, officers say suspects will make some sort of physical contact with the victim, “discreetly” replacing the victim’s real jewelry with a fake. Police say this has been done with a variety of items, including bangles, chains, necklaces, rings and watches.

To protect yourself from this kind of theft, officers suggest being cautious if you’re approached by a stranger offering unsolicited gifts, keeping valuables out of plain sight and staying alert during any unusual interaction.

Any suspicious activity should immediately be reported to police, DRPS adds.

“These incidents are subtle, calculated, and often difficult to detect in the moment. Awareness and caution are the best defenses,” police said.

In August, CTV News Toronto reported on a senior who had an expensive gold chain stolen right from his neck in a Mississauga parking lot.

Vijaya Vikrant said he was parked when a woman approached him, offering him free jewelry to celebrate her birthday.

“She put it around my neck and closed the hook,” Vikrant said, adding he later realized his father’s chain was missing.

Also in August, York Regional Police shared video of a violent jewelry distraction theft in Richmond Hill. In this incident, a 78-year-old woman received serious injuries after being knocked to the ground and had her jewelry stolen.

With files from CTV News Consumer Alert’s Pat Foran