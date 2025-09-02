School bus delays reported in GTA on first day of school

School bus delays are being reported in areas of the GTA as students head back to the classroom for the first day of school.

Multiple school bus operators, including Stock West, Stock East, First West, and Sharp Bus Lines, are reporting delays of up to an hour to certain schools.

According to information posted online, students heading to Taylor Creek Public School and Blantyre Public School in Scarborough are facing delays of up to 55 minutes.

Those taking the bus to Forest Manor Public School in North York and St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Elementary School in Markham could see delays of up to 45 minutes.

In the downtown core, buses travelling to Clinton Public School and Central Tech high school could be delayed by up to 20 minutes.

Are you facing any transportation problems or issues in the classroom as you send your kids back to school?

CTV News Toronto wants to hear from you. Email us at torontonews@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTV News story.