Suspect wanted after tennis players assaulted at midtown Toronto park

Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted tennis players at a midtown Toronto park in August. (Toronto Police Service)

Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a group of people playing tennis at a midtown Toronto park last month.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Yonge Street and Ramsden Park Road, north of Bloor Street East, at around 11 a.m. on Aug. 1.

They say the suspect allegedly approached the tennis players, started an argument, and assaulted both of them. Police add one victim sustained serious injuries.

The suspect then fled the park.

Investigators are searching for a man between 55 and 60 years old with a bald head, adding he was last seen wearing black shorts, black socks, and blue and black running shoes.

They released his photograph in hopes the public can help identify the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.