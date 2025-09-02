Tanker truck submerged in large sinkhole in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood

A tanker truck is submerged in a large sinkhole in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Sept. 2. (CTV Chopper)

A sinkhole appears to have swallowed a tanker truck in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.

Toronto Fire Services tell CTV News Toronto they were called to 2360 Weston Road, near St. Phillips Road, shortly after 8 a.m. for reports of a structural collapse involving an underground parking garage at a high-rise building.

Chopper footage just before noon on Thursday morning shows the vehicle nearly completely submerged in the sinkhole, that is wedged between two residential buildings.

Officials say nobody was trapped from the incident, adding there were no reported injuries.

Firefighters were able to stabilize the scene and engineers are monitoring the building. Building inspectors have also been notified.

Toronto police tell CTV News Toronto that officers are also on the scene, waiting for a tow truck to clear the area.

CTV News Toronto contacted the city for comment.