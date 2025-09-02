Toronto

Toronto to see wave of summer as school goes back in session

By Alex Arsenych

Park visitors soak up the sun in Toronto on Saturday, May 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

While it may feel like the end of summer with the return to school this week, Toronto is expected to see a wave of heat that will remind us that fall has not arrived just yet.

“Under a mix of sun and clouds, we’ll hit highs in the mid 20s today and tomorrow,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said. “It’s possible a couple of showers may pop up this afternoon over the north end of the GTA, but most of us will stay dry and warm through Wednesday night.”

Environment Canada forecasts a high of 25 C for the city on Tuesday, though it will feel closer to 28.

Though there is a 30 per cent chance of rain during the day, the national weather agency says the sun will peer through the clouds come Wednesday, when the temperature rises to a high of 26 C and the humidex value approaches 30.

The latter half of the week, however, is expected to bring on more autumnal weather.

“Thursday morning will be wet and windy as a cold front descends on the region. As skies clear Thursday afternoon, the wrap around winds will introduce a cooler air mass that will keep things shy of seasonable right into the weekend,” Coulter said.

Environment Canada forecasts cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers on Thursday with a daytime high of 20 C. Friday is also expected to be cloudy for Toronto, with a 40 per cent chance of rain throughout the day.

The national weather agency calls for a mix of sunshine and clouds for the weekend with temperatures hovering around a high of 19 C, dipping to a low of 9 C by overnight Sunday