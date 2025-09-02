Toronto to see wave of summer as school goes back in session

Park visitors soak up the sun in Toronto on Saturday, May 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

While it may feel like the end of summer with the return to school this week, Toronto is expected to see a wave of heat that will remind us that fall has not arrived just yet.

“Under a mix of sun and clouds, we’ll hit highs in the mid 20s today and tomorrow,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said. “It’s possible a couple of showers may pop up this afternoon over the north end of the GTA, but most of us will stay dry and warm through Wednesday night.”

Environment Canada forecasts a high of 25 C for the city on Tuesday, though it will feel closer to 28.

Though there is a 30 per cent chance of rain during the day, the national weather agency says the sun will peer through the clouds come Wednesday, when the temperature rises to a high of 26 C and the humidex value approaches 30.

The latter half of the week, however, is expected to bring on more autumnal weather.

“Thursday morning will be wet and windy as a cold front descends on the region. As skies clear Thursday afternoon, the wrap around winds will introduce a cooler air mass that will keep things shy of seasonable right into the weekend,” Coulter said.

Environment Canada forecasts cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers on Thursday with a daytime high of 20 C. Friday is also expected to be cloudy for Toronto, with a 40 per cent chance of rain throughout the day.

The national weather agency calls for a mix of sunshine and clouds for the weekend with temperatures hovering around a high of 19 C, dipping to a low of 9 C by overnight Sunday