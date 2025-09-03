Arson at Richmond Hill home claims life of 11-year-old child: police

There are currently no events scheduled on LIVE1. Check back soon to watch live events from across Canada and the world!

An arson at a home in Richmond Hill is now being investigated as a homicide after an 11-year-old child died in hospital, York Regional Police say.

The fire tore through a home on Skywood Drive, in the area of Yonge Street and Gamble Road, shortly before 3 a.m. on Sept. 1.

Jim Kettles with the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) previously said that four people who were pulled from the home were trapped, with at least one of them found in a second-floor bedroom. A fifth person was found outside the home.

Police said all five victims, including one child, were transported to hospital in critical condition. On Tuesday, an 11-year-old girl injured in the fire died in hospital, police confirmed at a news conference on Wednesday.

Police previously said the other victims are believed to be ages 70, 59, 42, and another person in their mid-20s.

“The victims are still in the hospital and in critical condition. There is no further information I can provide,” Insp. Paolo Fiore told reporters on Wednesday.

Sources told CP24 earlier this week that all five patients are members of the same family.

A red gas canister was visible underneath a tree near the home at the time of the blaze and police have now confirmed that arson is suspected.

“Investigators from the Office of the Fire Marshal are still processing the scene and conducting a parallel investigation, which is ongoing,” Fiore said.

richmond hill, fire A red gas cannister is seen near the site of an arson at a home in Richmond Hill on Sept. 1, 2025. (Beatrice Vaisman/ CP24)

No arrests have been made.

“It is very early on. It is a very active investigation,” Fiore noted. “At this point in time, we do not have a suspect description.”

He added that investigators are still working through video surveillance footage and canvassing the area for witnesses.

‘Heinous crimes’

Police provided an update on multiple investigations at Wednesday’s news conference, including a home invasion shooting in Vaughan over the weekend that left 46-year-old Abdul Aleem Farooqi, a father of four, dead.

“We have experienced a particularly violent few weeks here in York Region,” York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said.

“In the last two weeks, there have been two fatal shootings, an arson that has claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl, and left four others in critical condition, and an additional shooting and home invasion, which left one person injured.”

He offered condolences to those impacted by the deadly incidents and wished a “speedy recovery” to those injured in the “heinous crimes.”

“York Regional Police and I personally am committed to keeping our community safe and providing support for these victims and their families,” the police chief added.

“The gravity of these incidents will not be overlooked and each case will be investigated and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Those responsible will be held accountable.”

With files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman