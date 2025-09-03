Man dead following stabbing in Scarborough

A man in his 60s is dead after being stabbed near Kingston and Galloway roads in Scarborough on Sept. 2.

A man in his 60s is dead following a stabbing in Scarborough on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened in the West Hill neighbourhood, at 4301 Kingston Rd., near Galloway Road, just south of Lawrence Avenue East.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 6:50 p.m. for reports of a person who had been stabbed.

There, officers said they found a male in his 60’s with stab wounds

No suspect information is available at this time.

The victim has not been identified.

The circumstances surrounding this fatal stabbing are unclear at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

There is currently a large police presence in the area and anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.