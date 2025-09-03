York police to provide update on Vaughan homicides, Richmond Hill house fire

A gutted home remains all that is left of a blaze in Richmond Hill, Rahim Ladhani has more on the five victims in hospital and what police are saying.

York Regional Police will be providing an update this morning on multiple separate investigations, including two homicides, a suspicious fire, and a home invasion.

“York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween will be providing an update on the recent events that occurred over the past few weeks in the region,” police said in a news release.

“While York Region continues to remain one of the safest communities in Canada, the region has experienced a surge in violent crime over the past few weeks.”

In the release, police said investigators will be providing more details on two separate homicides in Vaughan, which occurred on Aug. 27 and Aug. 30.

On Aug. 27, a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a commercial property near Langstaff Road and Jane Street at around 2:30 p.m. The victim, subsequently identified as 41-year-old Deuvane Donald Francis, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three days later, on Aug. 30, 46-year-old Abdul Aleem Farooqi was found suffering from trauma following an incident at his home near Andreeta Drive and Barons Street at around 1 a.m. He also died at the scene, police said.

Police said they will also be providing more details on a suspicious fire in Richmond Hill that left five people, including one child, in critical condition.

The fire tore through a home in the area of Yonge Street and Gamble Road on Sept. 1 and a red gas canister was visible underneath a tree near the home.

At the time of the fire, police could not confirm the cause or whether they suspected arson.

Wednesday’s news conference will get underway at 10 a.m. and will be streamed live on CP24.com, the CP24 App, CTVNews.ca and the CTV News App.