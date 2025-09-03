Woman critically injured in assault involving intimate partner in Clarington, Ont., police say

A woman is in life-threatening condition after police say she was attacked in an assault involving an intimate partner at a home in Durham Region.

Police said the incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 1 at a residence in Clarington.

Members of the East Division unit responded to the home for an assist ambulance call and police said officers found a female victim suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.”

She was rushed to hospital, where she remains in life-threatening condition, Durham Regional Police said.

The accused, identified as a 36-year-old man from Clarington, has been charged with aggravated assault.

The suspect, who is not being identified to protect the identity of the victim, was held for a bail hearing, police said.