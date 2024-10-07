Police arrest suspect in Richmond Hill voyeurism incidents

Adam Russo, 40, is shown in this handout photo. Russo is facing charges in connection with two voyeurism incidents. (York Regional Police)

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with a pair of voyeurism incidents at a shopping centre in Richmond Hill.

Police say that the suspect is believed to have used a hidden camera to record women at the shopping centre on both June 15 and Sept. 7.

He was arrested on Oct. 2 after officers on proactive foot patrol in the Yonge Street and 16th Avenue area were notified that a suspect in the previous incidents was at the shopping centre.

Police say that investigators “believe there may be more victims” who have not yet come forward.

An image of the suspect has been released and anyone with information is being urged to contact investigators.

Adam Russo, of Richmond Hill, is currently charged with two counts of voyeurism.