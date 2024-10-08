5 teenagers wanted in connection with sexual assault in Vaughan

York Regional Police are searching for five teenagers who allegedly sexually assaulted a female youth in Vaughan.

York Regional Police said they were called to the area of Norwood Avenue and Jane Street, located across from Canada’s Wonderland, shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the girl was approached by “at least” five males that she did not know. They add that they brought her to another location where they allegedly sexually assaulted her. Police told CTV News Toronto there is no connection to Canada’s Wonderland.

Police describe all of the male suspects being between the ages of 15 and 18.

One suspect was last seen wearing a red crewneck sweatshirt and red pants, another was possibly wearing a grey Nike sweatshirt, a third suspect was possibly wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and another was wearing a white T-shirt with “a design,” possibly the brand ‘Supreme’.

Officers described one of the suspects as having dreadlocks that “extend to his eyebrows” who wore black pants and a dark-coloured ‘Denim Tears’ hoodie.

Investigators ask anyone with information or has footage between midnight and 1 a.m. to contact them at 1-866-876-5523, ext. 7071, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.