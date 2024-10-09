Police arrest three suspects in Markham kidnapping

A vehicle wanted in connection with an abduction investigation in Markham is shown. (York Regional Police Service)

Police have made three arrests in the kidnapping of a man in Markham earlier this week.

Police say that the victim was at a commercial plaza near Steeles Avenue and Ferrier Street at around 3:25 p.m. on Monday when he was confronted by three suspects and forced inside their vehicle.

Police say that three suspects were then subsequently arrested at around 3 a.m. the following morning in connection with the incident.

The victim was also located with minor injuries in the Jane Street and Black Creek Drive area of Toronto, police say.

Police have not provided any details on a possible motive.

“This was a targeted incident and there is no threat to public safety. The investigation is still ongoing,” police said in a news release issued on Wednesday.

Evan Gurdon Ferlias, 23, of Toronto, Junior Daniel Talbert, 19, of Toronto, and Osei-Jelani Joyce, 22, of Midland, are each charged with kidnapping and forcible confinement.

Police say that Gurdon Ferlias was out on a probation order for unrelated charges at the time and is facing an additional charge for failing to comply with the terms of that order.

The suspect vehicle, a dark-coloured Hyundai Santa Fe with Ontario licence plate CTKC 540, has not yet been located.

Police say that the plate observed on the vehicle is not registered to it.