Video shows violent robbery in Thornhill, suspects make off with suitcase full of cash: police

Police say suspects made off with a suitcase full of cash in what they're describing as a "targeted" incident.

Police north of Toronto have released video of what they’re describing as a violent, targeted robbery in Thornhill, where suspects boxed in the victim’s car and made off with a suitcase filled with cash.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on Oct. 8 at a commercia plaza near Yonge Street and Meadowview Avenue, York Regional Police said in a news release issued Thursday.

The victim was driving through the plaza at that time when his vehicle was boxed in by a white Lexus SUV and a white Mercedes-Benz.

In the video, three suspects wearing dark-coloured clothing can be seen kicking and smashing at the driver-side door of the victim’s vehicle. Eventually, the door opens and the victim is pulled out and assaulted repeatedly.

At one point, one suspect is seen retrieving a carry-on style suitcase, which police said was filled with an undisclosed quantity of cash, from the victim’s vehicle and the suspects flee the scene in the two vehicles.

Police said the victim sustained minor injuries.

The three suspects are described by police as males who spoke with a “Middle Eastern” accent. Investigators said the Lexus was reported stolen in Toronto earlier that day and has the licence plate number DCDL 270. The Mercedes-Benz’s licence plate, CKDY 286, was not registered to the vehicle, police said.

Investigators did not release descriptions of the drivers of the suspect vehicles.

Police say they believe the robbery was targeted and are asking anyone with information to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.