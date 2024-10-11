Firefighter injured in Newmarket house fire

A fire broke out at a house in Newmarket on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Chopper 24)

A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Newmarket Thursday afternoon.

Crews with the Central York Fire Services were dispatched to Wildwood Drive, near the area of Leslie Street and Davis Drive, and encountered heavy smoke and flames on the back of the home.

According to the incident report, the fire spread to the home’s interior. Two people were in the house at the time of the fire and were able to get out uninjured.

“Repairs are required before occupants can return to the home; they have received temporary accommodations,” according to the incident report.

Crews later fully extinguished the fire. The incident report stated that a firefighter was taken to the hospital after suffering a “lower limb muscle injury.” The firefighter was later released.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

Due to the firefighter injury, the Office of the Fire Marshal was contacted.