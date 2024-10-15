Police arrest man in rash of indecent acts at Newmarket bus shelters

A suspect, identified as Feng Lin Ye, is charged with three counts of committing an indecent act and four counts of breaching a probation order in York Region. (Handout)

Police say that a 35-year-old man who is subject to four separate probation orders is now facing charges in connection with a rash of indecent acts at bus shelters in Newmarket.

Police say that the suspect is believed to be involved in at least three separate incidents over the span of less than 24 hours last week.

The first incident took place at a bus shelter in the area of Davis Drive and Eagle Street at around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 8.

Police say that a victim was waiting for a bus when they were approached by the suspect.

The suspect then allegedly removed his pants and began touching his genitals, police say.

Later that night at around 7:15 p.m. police say that they were called to the same bus shelter regarding a similar incident involving the same suspect. However, in both cases the suspect had left prior to the arrival of police.

The latest incident occurred at a bus terminal near Davis Drive and Main Street North at around 3:40 a.m. the following day.

Police say that they were called to the bus terminal for a reported indecent act.

When they arrived a suspect was found with his pants down touching his genitals, police say.

The male was arrested at the scene.

“Investigators are releasing an image of the suspect as they believe there are more victims and are encouraging them to come forward,” a news release notes.

A suspect, identified as Feng LinYe, is charged with three counts of committing an indecent act and four counts of breaching a probation order.

Police continue to investigate.