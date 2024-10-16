Markham man accused of sexually assaulting woman less than two weeks after being released on bail

Mahendran Thambirathirram, 62, of Markham, is shown in this handout photo. Thambirathirram is facing two counts of sexual assault in York Region.

A 62-year-old Markham man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman less than two weeks after being released on bail in connection with another alleged sexual assault.

Police say that the suspect was initially arrested on the evening of Oct. 3 in connection with a sexual assault near Markham Road and Highglen Avenue that afternoon.

Police say that the victim was walking in the area when she was approached by a suspect who was unknown to her.

It is alleged that the suspect touched the victim in a sexual manner and then fled the scene.

He was located by investigators later that evening and charged with sexual assault but was later released on bail with conditions.

Police say that investigators believe the same suspect then went on to commit a second sexual assault near Denison Street and Cartmel Drive on the afternoon of Oct. 12.

In that incident, the accused was known to the victim and gained access to her residence before sexually assaulting her, police say.

“While the two were sitting on the couch the suspect sexually assaulted the victim before being interrupted and fled on foot. Officers quickly located and arrested the suspect,” a news release issued by York Regional Police on Wednesday notes.

The suspect has been identified as Mahendran Thambirathirram, of Markham. He is charged with two counts of sexual assault in connection with the incidents.

Police say that investigators believe there may be more victims out there who have not yet come forward. An image of the suspect has been released.

Police continue to investigate.



