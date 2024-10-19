3 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle collision on Hwy. 400 in Vaughan

A car is heavily damaged following a three-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Vaughan on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (OPP_HSD)

Three people were taken to the hospital following a collision on Highway 400 in Vaughan Friday night.

Ontario Provincial Police say three vehicles collided on the northbound lanes of the highway near Bass Pro Mills Drive.

The three people suffered minor injuries, police say.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Two right lanes of the highway were closed due to the crash, but they have since reopened.