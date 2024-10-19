3 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle collision on Hwy. 400 in Vaughan

Three people were taken to the hospital following a collision on Highway 400 in Vaughan Friday night.
Ontario Provincial Police say three vehicles collided on the northbound lanes of the highway near Bass Pro Mills Drive.
The three people suffered minor injuries, police say.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Two right lanes of the highway were closed due to the crash, but they have since reopened.
-#Hwy400 NB at Bass Pro in #Vaughan 2 right lanes closed due to 3 vehicle collision
- 3 people transported to hospital with minor injuries
- all lanes expected to open by 8:15 pm
- #AuroraOPP investigating
