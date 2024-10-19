Motorcycle rider dead following collision on Hwy. 407 in Thornhill

Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle collision on the Highway 407 on ramp in Thornhill on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Highway 407 in Thornhill Saturday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say two motorcycles collided on the Bathurst Street ramp to the highway.

One rider was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. There is no word if there are other injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.