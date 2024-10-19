Motorcycle rider dead following collision on Hwy. 407 in Thornhill

A motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Highway 407 in Thornhill Saturday afternoon.
Ontario Provincial Police say two motorcycles collided on the Bathurst Street ramp to the highway.
One rider was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. There is no word if there are other injuries.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Serious collision investigation underway involving two motorcycles. Bathurst St NB on ramp to #HWY407 EB. One motorcycle rider was pronounced deceased on scene. Updates to follow.^td pic.twitter.com/yuesT7IuKM— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 19, 2024