Police investigating shooting in Markham that left one person dead

York Regional Police are investigating a shooting in Markham that left one person dead Saturday night.

Police and paramedics responded to a weapons call at a home in the area of McCowan Road and 14th Avenue just after 6 p.m.

When they arrived, police located an adult suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

No suspect information has been released.

“As the investigation is in its very early stages, there is no more information available at this time and we will provide updates when they become available,” York Regional Police media officer Const. Lisa Moskaluk said in an email to CP24.