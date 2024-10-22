2 more incidents of rocks being thrown at moving vehicles reported in Markham

Police say a man who was allegedly kidnapped from outside his workplace north of Toronto has been found in good health, though the search is still on for multiple suspects in the case. A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont. on Dec. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Police are investigating two more incidents of rocks being thrown at moving vehicles in Markham.

At around 1 a.m. on Saturday, York Regional Police learned someone had thrown a large rock at a car that was traveling eastbound on 16th Avenue, near Mingay Avenue.

The driver told police that it was thrown from a vehicle heading the opposite direction.

A half an hour later, in the area of Stouffville and McCowan roads, investigators said another driver reported having a rock hitting his face, after someone tossed it at his windshield. Officers said paramedics treated the motorist for minor injuries at the scene.

York Regional Police is currently working with Ontario Provincial Police, which is already investigating at least nine similar rock-throwing incidents in the area of Highway 48 and Major Mackenzie Drive. These incidents started happening since Sept. 20.

In one of those cases, two people were critically injured, the OPP said. On Saturday, they said that one of those victims had stabilized and was in recovery, but the other remained in life-threatening condition.

Police did not say if these incidents are linked.

They are currently asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects and vehicles involved in the Oct. 19 incidents.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.