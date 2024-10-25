Do you own these jewellery, bags, watches? Police seek owners of stolen items they recovered

Some of the items stolen during break-ins in York Region that police have recovered. (Supplied/York Regional Police)

Police have recovered dozens of valuable items from jewellery to bags that were stolen in a series of break-ins in York Region and arrested six people involved, including who were out on bail.

On Friday, York Regional Police announced the results of its Project Black and Blue, which investigates residential break and enters across the region.

Four of the suspects were arrested on Oct. 18. That day, the suspects allegedly broke into two homes in Vaughan.

Later, investigators executed five search warrants and took two more suspects into custody. During the search, they seized several items of clothing, jewellery and other valuables.

“Investigators have been able to link the accused parties to 15 break and enters at this current time,” police said in a news release on Friday.

The six suspects, three from Toronto and three from Vaughan, are facing a total of 51 charges. Police said three of them, Grigoli Bibilashvili, Aznori Charigodishvili and Irakli Ivanov, were on bail for unrelated break-and-enter offences.

“Due to the amount of recovered property, investigators believe there are additional victims who have not yet come forward,” police said.

They have released photos of the recovered stolen items and are asking anyone whose residence may have broken into between May and October to review the images and contact police if any of the items belong to them.

Police said there would be a process to verify ownership.

To see the photos of the recovered items, click here.