Attempted carjacking was thwarted by Good Samaritan: police

Police have released a surveillance camera image of a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted carjacking in Vaughan that was thwarted by a Good Samaritan.

It happened near Major Mackenzie Drive and Weston Road at around 7 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Police say that a female victim was sitting in the passenger side of a vehicle when the suspect opened the door, told her that the had a gun and demanded that she get out.

However, police say that a civilian witness observed what was happening and decided to intervene, prompting the suspect to flee the scene.

“The suspect then revealed a firearm but fled on foot, leaving the vehicle behind,” a news release issued on Monday notes.

The suspect is described as a Black male, who is 18 or 19 years old and approximately five-foot-six with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater, black track pants and a blue surgical mask.

Police say that no physical injuries were reported as a result of the attempted carjacking.