Police search for alleged gang member charged in 2023 Schomberg shooting after GPS device removed

Ronald Mortaya-Cruz is wanted after he allegedly removed his GPS monitoring device. (York Regional Police)

A man charged in connection with the shooting of an innocent victim in Schomberg last year is being sought by police after he allegedly cut off his monitoring device.

York Regional Police say they do not know the location of 43-year-old Ronald Mortaya-Cruz, who is charged with two counts of participation in activities of criminal organization.

According to investigators, Mortaya-Cruz is a member of the street gang Mara Salvatrucha, which was hired by an organized crime group in February 2023 to kill a man.

Police allege the group targeted the wrong person, shooting a 65-year-old man who was taking his dog on a morning walk. The victim survived.

Police executed search warrants at several locations months later, resulting in the arrest of eight people, including Mortaya-Cruz.

The 43-year-old was later released on bail and placed on conditions, one of which is wearing a GPS monitoring device. In a news release on Thursday, police said investigators had learned that Mortaya-Cruz removed the device in May.

He was last seen near Keele Street and Grandravine Drive in Toronto.

“All investigative avenues have been exhausted and his whereabouts remain unknown,” police said.

Mortaya-Cruz is now wanted for three counts of failing to comply with a release order. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

The 43-year-old, also known as Azul, is described as five-foot-nine with a heavy build, short black hair, long black or grey beard and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his right hand, both forearms and the left side of the neck.

Police said Mortaya-Cruz has connections to the Greater Toronto Area and Hamilton.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6970 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).