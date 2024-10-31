Markham shooting captured on video, police appealing for information

Police say that there were no injuries reported as a result of the shooting.

Police have released new video footage showing two suspects opening fire on a business in Markham early Wednesday morning.

Police say that officers were on patrol in the area of Woodbine and 14th avenues just before 2 a.m. when they heard what sounded like gunshots.

Investigators say that the officers later determined that a commercial premises in the area had been shot at multiple times, though there were no injuries reported.

The footage released by police on Thursday shows two suspects walking up to the front doors of the establishment, brandishing firearms and shooting repeatedly at the front doors.

After about 10 seconds, the suspects are then seen running away through a parking lot and getting into an awaiting SUV.

Police say that the SUV fled the scene and was last seen headed southbound on Woodbine Avenue.

The first suspect is described as a male who was wearing a black face covering, a black hooded sweater with a white Puma logo on the front, black jogger-style pants and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a male who was wearing a white face covering, a black jacket, a black hooded sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and are urging anyone with information to come forward.