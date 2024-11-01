'Tragic event:' York police chief comments on officer-involved shooting that left teen dead

York Regional Police and the province's police watchdog are on the scene of a fatal police-involved shooting in Aurora.

York Region’s top cop has broken his silence on a police-involved shooting in Aurora that left a 17-year-old boy dead, calling it a “tragic event” which “brings to the forefront the increasing levels of violence” faced by frontline officers.

The incident happened outside a residence on Downey Circle, located near St. John’s Sideroad and Bayview Avenue, shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Special Investigation Unit has previously indicated that officers attended the area after receiving a call from an individual reporting a break-and-enter in progress at a home.

The teen was killed following an exchange of gunfire with four responding officers, the SIU said.

The Toronto Star has reported that the shooting took place outside the teen’s home and that he had been inside eating dinner shortly before the incident.

CTV News has not independently confirmed that detail, which was relayed to the newspaper by the teen’s mother.

“The October 30 shooting brings to the forefront the increasing levels of violence experienced by our frontline members while they work diligently to maintain order and public safety,” MacSween said in a statement issued Friday. “Protecting our communities and our officers is a responsibility I take very seriously. I stand with our members and will do everything I can to ensure they are supported throughout these events.”

The SIU has said that one officer sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment following the shooting.

The teen, meanwhile, was struck multiple times and subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

In his statement, MacSween did not elaborate on the specific circumstances that led up to the shooting.

But he called the incident a “tragic event and one more example of the challenges our officers face each and every day.”

“Every day, York Regional Police officers are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of our community. They are responding to hundreds of calls and consistently demonstrating professionalism, support and courtesy for the public. However, the environment for our officers has changed and has become increasingly dangerous,” he said. “In the past five years there have been 952 incidents where officers were the victim of an assault. This year alone, 116 officers have been attacked and assaulted. 13 of these incidents involved a weapon. I call on all stakeholders in the justice sector to do their part to ensure our communities and our officers are protected and remain safe. Everyone has a role to play.”

It is somewhat rare for police to comment on investigations that are under investigation by the SIU.

MacSween’s statement, it should be noted, does not speak directly to the actions of his officer or the teen, beyond the details already shared by the SIU.

The SIU has designated four subject officers as part of its ongoing investigation.

The teen has not been publicly identified by the SIU.