Lane closures on Highway 407 in Markham after pedestrian struck

Police say only one westbound lane is open on Highway 407 in Markham after a pedestrian was struck by a transport truck Tuesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police told CP24 it happened east of McCowan Road at 9:20 a.m.

The pedestrian was hit by a transport truck at that time and later transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

All but one westbound lane is closed in the area as an investigation gets underway. The closures are expected to last several hours, police said.