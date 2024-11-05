Lane closures on Highway 407 in Markham after pedestrian struck

Police say only one westbound lane is open on Highway 407 in Markham after a pedestrian was struck by a transport truck Tuesday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police told CP24 it happened east of McCowan Road at 9:20 a.m.
The pedestrian was hit by a transport truck at that time and later transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
All but one westbound lane is closed in the area as an investigation gets underway. The closures are expected to last several hours, police said.
