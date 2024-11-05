Suspect seen shooting man during home invasion in new video

Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit are seeking at least two suspects after an armed home invasion.

Police have released video footage that appears to show a suspect shooting a man who had attempted to intervene in a home invasion in York Region on Monday night.

The incident happened at a residence in the area of Paradise Valley and Fairmont Ridge trails at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Police say that two armed suspects forced their way inside the residence and later confronted and shot a man who showed up in an attempt to assist the homeowners.

The man, a 39-year-old who was not connected to the residence, was later transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In the video, released by police on Tuesday, the two suspects are seen inside the home wearing construction vests. At one point one of the suspect steps forward and fires a single gunshot in the direction of the front door of the home.

After a few seconds, both suspects are then seen running out the front door.

Police say that they were last seen getting into a pickup truck and fleeing the scene.

The first suspect is described as a male with tan skin and a medium build, who is approximately five-foot-eight. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white hooded sweatshirt, a black T-shirt with reflective trimming, a black toque, a black face covering, black shoes and black gloves.

The second suspect is described as a Black male with a thin build. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black hooded sweater with reflective trimming, a black face covering, grey shoes with white soles, white socks and yellow gloves.