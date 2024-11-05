Video appears to show suspects using Molotov cocktails to start fire in Richmond Hill cinema

York Regional Police Investigators are seeking two suspects and appealing for any witnesses following an arson in the City of Richmond Hill.

Police have released new video footage that appears to show two suspects using Molotov cocktails to start a fire inside a Richmond Hill cinema while movie-goers were still inside.

The incident happened at a cinema near East Beaver Creek Road and Highway 7 at around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday.

In the video released by police, two suspects are seen arriving at the theatre in a grey SUV and then walking into its lobby.

One of the suspects then places a bag on the ground beside some movie posters.

At that point, both suspects light what appear to be Molotov cocktails and toss them at the bag, causing it to ignite.

The suspects then run out of the theatre and get into the awaiting SUV, which speeds away from the scene.

The whole incident unfolds in approximately 22 seconds.

Police say that the sprinkler system was activated and extinguished the fire.

“There were occupants in a second-floor theatre, however, there were no injuries,” a press release issued on Tuesday notes.

Police say that the vehicle that the suspect arrived in is a grey Acura RDX that was reported stolen in Toronto two days prior.

Police say the first suspect had a medium build and was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt with a white shirt underneath, black gloves and a mask.

The second suspect is also described as having a medium build. He was last seen wearing white shoes, black pants, a grey hooded sweatshirt, black gloves and a mask.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.