Police searching for school bus driver after 85-year-old woman struck in Richmond Hill

Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision in Richmond Hill on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Chopper 24)

York Regional Police are looking for the driver of a school bus who they say struck an 85-year-old woman in Richmond Hill Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they received a call for a collision in the area of Yonge Street and Silverwood Avenue before 3 p.m.

The victim was initially taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but in an evening update, police said she was in life-threatening condition.

“We are still attempting to locate the school bus but are currently working with witnesses to identify both the bus and the driver,” police spokesperson Const. James Dickson said in an email.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.