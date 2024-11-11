51-year-old motorcyclist dies after collision near East Gwillimbury, Ont.

A 51-year-old has died after a motor vehicle collision near East Gwillimbury, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

Police said they were called to the area of Highway 48 and Mount Albert Road, just before 4:30 p.m., where the drivers of a motorcycle and an SUV were involved in a crash.

They add that the motorcyclist, a Stouffville resident, had died, but did not provide further details about the victim nor the circumstances leading up to the incident.

OPP said Princess Street and Herald Road are closed in both directions as they continue to investigate.