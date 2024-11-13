Kitchener woman facing charges, including impaired driving, in deadly Markham crash

One person is dead and two others have been seriously injured in a Nov. 11 collision on Highway 7 in Markham. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A Kitchener woman allegedly involved in a wrong-way crash that left a one person dead and two others seriously injured, including herself, is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges.

York Regional Police (YRP) were called to the area of Highway 7 East and Reesor Road in Markham at 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 11 for reports of a collision.

Investigators believe that the driver of an SUV had crossed over the centre line and struck a hatchback that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the hatchback, a 68-year-old man who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His passenger was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the SUV, identified as 42-year-old Kitchener resident Carolyn Nielsen, was arrested and also transported to hospital with serious injuries.

She has since been charged with dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, impaired operation causing death, and impaired operation causing bodily harm.

“Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, and to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area around the time of the collision, to please come forward,” YRP said in a news release.